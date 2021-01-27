COVID-19 outbreak in Kamloops hospital grows by 15 cases; RIH to test new patients being admitted to facility

Photo: Castanet Staff

Health officials will now test every new patient admitted to Royal Inland Hospital for COVID-19 as the deadly outbreak in the facility continues to grow, with an additional 15 cases reported Wednesday.

The outbreak now sits at 66 total cases, 64 of which are active — 43 staff and 23 patients. One patient died over the weekend and one case is now considered recovered.

The RIH outbreak was first reported on Friday. Hospital staff believe it is contained to a single unit, 6 South.

Health officials have said they are not aware of any community spread in Kamloops originating with the RIH outbreak.

While new patients will be tested for COVID-19 upon admission to RIH, Interior Health has no plans to start testing hospital staff at the beginning of each shift.

"To test all staff all the time, it's not practical and it's not feasible," said Albert de Villiers, IH's chief medical health officer.

"You can test negative today and test positive tomorrow."

De Villiers said the decision to test new patients was made as "an extra precaution."

"We know there's increasing spread in the community, so we want to make sure as people come in they are placed correctly," he said.

According to Interior Health, staffing levels are adequate at the hospital despite the number of employees having tested positive for COVID-19 and those self-isolating awaiting test results. The health authority said it will consider bringing in staff from elsewhere in B.C. if necessary.

"We are managing to cover these shifts now," said Karen Bloemink, IH's interim vice-president of pandemic response.

"We have plans in place to bring staff in from other areas if needed."

Bloemink said that could mean transferring in staff from outside IH's area.