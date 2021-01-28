Pink Shirt Day T-shirts available at the Boys and Girls Club of Kamloops

Photo: The Official Website of Pink Shirt Day 2021 design for the official Pink Shirt Day t-shirt.

Pink shirt day isn't until next month, but you can already purchase a shirt and help out a good cause.

The Boys and Girls Club of Kamloops (BGCK) has already received its supply of T-shirts for this year's event.

The club sells the event's official shirts every year.

“We’ve been doing is since it [Pink Shirt Day] started,” Traci Anderson, executive director of the club, told Castanet Kamloops.

“Initially, when Pink Shirt Day started, clubs across Canada have access to purchasing the shirts, but we’ve partnered with the organization that initiated it.”

This year, Pink Shirt Day is on Feb. 24, and the new shirts look a little different.

For starters, they're not pink.

"This year we have some shirts available, we have mostly just kids sizes with the new design,” Anderson said. “They are white shirts with a pink rainbow on them.”

Pink Shirt Day allows children to wear a pink shirt to show they are against bullying. The movement spans across the country in an effort to cease bullying throughout Canada.

“It is a bit of a fundraiser for us. We also get a portion of proceeds from all the shirts that are sold across B.C., even the ones sold at London Drugs,” Anderson explained. “We typically use the funds we receive for anti-bullying campaigns and awareness.”

Anderson said the shirts are available now through BGCK.

“They can come to our main club, which is John Todd Centre on the North Shore," she said.

"I believe they are $10. We do have previous years shirts available too if somebody is looking for the full pink shirt.”

In addition to the club, the official Pink Shirt Day T-shirts will be available at London Drugs as of Feb. 1.