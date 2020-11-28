165834
Kamloops  

Kamloops Kidz Early Learning Center and its families make a big toy donation for Christmas

Daycare donates $2k in toys

Kamloops Kidz Early Learning Center has donated $2,200 in toys for families in need through Christmas Amalgamated.

Every year, the daycare/preschool distributes the Purdys Chocolatier catalogue to the families at its schools. Parents purchase chocolates as gifts for their loved ones and a portion of the profit from the purchased chocolate goes to Kamloops Kidz Early Learning Center. These funds are used to purchase toys for children and teenagers in need within the city. 

"We have always gotten a lot of support from our families for this fundraiser, but this year we got the highest profit that we have ever gotten," says Sandra Jodoin, administrator for Kamloops Kidz. "It's a hard time for everyone with COVID but our profit and fundraising was more than ever which is really amazing."

Kamloops Kidz Early Learning Center delivered the toys to Christmas Amalgamated on Friday, Nov. 27.  

"I just think it's really important to give to those in our community who are less fortunate and Kamloops Kidz families have always supported it," Jodoin explains.

"We bring the kids in our school to the pile of toys before we donate them and we talk about how there are children in the community that are not as fortunate as they are. Then they help load the vehicle - we keep them as involved as we can.

"We just want them to understand that it's important to give to others that need it and that don't have as much as they do. It's important that everyone gets something at Christmas."

