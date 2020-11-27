165955
Kamloops  

Kamloops classrooms to benefit from Vancouver Symphony Orchestra's online concert hall

SD73 treated to symphony

Students in the Kamloops-Thompson School District will have an opportunity to listen to the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) — virtually.

Thanks to an ArtStarts grant, SD73 has received access to the VSO's online Concert Hall program. The resource equips teachers and their students with music, lessons and master classes, all done in a virtual music room.

"Even if they just want to have music playing in the background for kids, it's available to them," says Janet McCloy, SD73's arts education coordinator, in a news release. "It's keeping the arts alive during these tumultuous times, and helping keep children involved in music, which has many benefits."

She notes a lot of research shows that simply listening to music calms emotions, decreases anxiety and improves academic ability.

SD73 is the first school district outside of the Lower Mainland to gain access to Concert Hall. 

Teachers will be able to register their classes for live lessons and workshops; online lessons will also be available to integrate into lesson plans. Master classes with VSO members are in the works too.

The program's content will be updated weekly, the release states, to keep things engaging throughout the school year. 

Concert Hall was created in response to the current pandemic. Since schools can't go to the VSO, the VSO will come to them.

