165362
162613
Kamloops  

Kamloops drive-thru dinner raises over $36,000 for Royal Inland Hospital

$36,000 raised in 3 hours

- | Story: 317639

Kamloops' generosity was on full display on Nov. 13 during a drive-thru dinner at Colombo Lodge.

The event, hosted by the ICCHA/Wish Fund, raised $36,630. In three hours, volunteers served 380 dinners for two (plus a bottle of wine), at $99 apiece. All foodies had to do was drive up and pick up their meal, which consisted of chicken and pasta. Veggie and vegan options were also on offer.

"I was so surprised. I just couldn't fathom that we could do that many dinners," Al Patel, founder of the wish fund, tells Castanet.

The drive-thru dinner replaced the non-profit's annual gala; like other large gatherings this year, the gala had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Patel started the wish fund in 2007, in support of the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation. It seeks to raise money for urgently needed equipment and services at RIH.

The cash made from the drive-thru dinner will go toward Patel's goal of raising $300,000 in 2020-21 for a 3D echocardiogram machine. The equipment will allow cardiologists to make accurate diagnoses at the bedside of critically ill patients, notes a news release from ICCHA.

"It will allow them to save time and promptly institute life-saving therapies in patients with mechanical complications following heart attacks," the statement reads.

Patel adds this year's fundraiser wouldn't have been possible without the community's support, including The Grocery People and Nu Leaf Produce Market (both donated food and supplies), and the U District Liquor Store in Sahali (owner Ramesh Patel donated 400 bottles of wine).

"We want to thank the community, the sponsors, the donors and people who came out regardless of COVID and participated in a very friendly manner. Nobody complained. They were all happy," Patel says. "That’s where we say the power is with the people and they have come together in a big way."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

166052


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4236369
#1403 1232 Ellis Street
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,650,500
more details
163280




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Buffy
Buffy Kamloops SPCA >


165411


TGIF Gifs- November 27, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday way better.
TGIF Gifs- November 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Cockatiel sings Addam’s Family theme song
Must Watch
After listening to his owner sing the Addam’s Family Theme...
Michael J. Fox credits pets for helping him through Parkinson’s battle
Showbiz
Michael J. Fox finds having a pet helps him "open up"
Raccoon in fridge
Must Watch
Raccoon in his natural habitat.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162851
163947