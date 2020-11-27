CSRD in full support of virtual 2020 CP Holiday Train live stream

Photo: CP Rail

CP Rail's Holiday Train is going virtual this year, and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is hopping on board.

The train runs from Field to the North Shuswap and is another Christmas treasure that will be missed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The train brings joy to the region and ample donations to local food banks across the Columbia Shuswap every December.

The CSRD announced Friday morning it will be supporting this year's Holiday Train at Home concert to upkeep the holiday spirit and support food banks.

"In this time where celebrations have to be different, we are thrilled CP Rail is going ahead with this virtual event. We hope our citizens take the opportunity to watch, enjoy and reach out to help our food banks, even if it is from home rather than at railside," board chair Kevin Flynn said in a news release.

Singer Serena Ryder and The Trews will headline the event that will include performances by JoJo Mason, Logan Staats, and Kelly Prescott. CP Holiday Train lovers will be able to view the concert by visiting Canadian Pacific's Facebook page at 5 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Holiday Train at Home viewers will be directed to Food Banks Canada's website – and Canadian Pacific will donate $1.24 million to 201 food banks in the communities that ordinarily host the CP Holiday Train.