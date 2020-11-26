164292
Kamloops  

Chase Christmas parade cancelled

Chase parade nixed

The annual Chase Country Christmas Parade won't have a 2020 edition.

Organizers have announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions enacted to keep the virus at bay the parade, booked for Dec. 4, will not go forward.

"It is with great regret and total understanding that the Chase Country Christmas Committee has officially cancelled this year's parade," the group writes on their Facebook page.

The group had reached out to Interior Health, but the health administration confirmed all parades are prohibited under the current orders which are in place until Dec. 7. The group considered delaying the parade, but ultimately decided to cancel it in case the order is extended.

The group had already altered or cancelled parts of the parade and connected events to conform to earlier rules.

One aspect of the annual Chase Christmas celebrations is going forward — the Light Up Chase fundraiser. Local businesses will display Christmas trees and the public is invited to vote (online) on their favourite. Funds raised through Light Up Chase go to the Chase Hamper Society.

 

