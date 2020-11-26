Chase RCMP respond to gunfire, find barricade men happy to see them

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Chase RCMP are considering charges after they were called to a Lee Creek home earlier this month due to reports of gun shots.

When police arrived at the house in the Whisper Mountain Subdivision of the community in the evening on Nov. 14 they found two men who were glad to see them.

"They were both relieved to see police arrive because they were absolutely convinced that there were hundreds of wild animals—cougars, bears, deer and moose—surrounding the residence. They described in detail having seen cougars kill deer and moose in the front yard. They reported seeing the cougars drag the dead deer and moose up into the tree canopy, where the dead animals were purportedly still hanging. They also believed there was a pile of dead bears in the backyard," writes Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a press release.

The men told police they had been shooting at the animals from inside the residence. Upon investigation police found no signs of the large animals.

Police believe the pair were having a health crisis and took them to Royal Inland Hospital for further assessment.

Firearms at the residence were seized, Kennedy writes citing public safety. Charges in regards to firing the weapons from the residence are being considered.