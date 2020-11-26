165955
164938
Kamloops  

Chase RCMP respond to gunfire, find barricade men happy to see them

Glad to see police

- | Story: 317543

Chase RCMP are considering charges after they were called to a Lee Creek home earlier this month due to reports of gun shots.

When police arrived at the house in the Whisper Mountain Subdivision of the community in the evening on Nov. 14 they found two men who were glad to see them.

"They were both relieved to see police arrive because they were absolutely convinced that there were hundreds of wild animals—cougars, bears, deer and moose—surrounding the residence. They described in detail having seen cougars kill deer and moose in the front yard. They reported seeing the cougars drag the dead deer and moose up into the tree canopy, where the dead animals were purportedly still hanging. They also believed there was a pile of dead bears in the backyard," writes Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a press release.

The men told police they had been shooting at the animals from inside the residence. Upon investigation police found no signs of the large animals.

Police believe the pair were having a health crisis and took them to Royal Inland Hospital for further assessment.

Firearms at the residence were seized, Kennedy writes citing public safety. Charges in regards to firing the weapons from the residence are being considered.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

164239


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4259847
Kelowna
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$939,000
more details
164847




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Annabelle
Annabelle Kamloops SPCA >


160189


Weird haircuts

Galleries
These hairstyles are definitely off the beaten path.
Weird haircuts (2)
Galleries
Goth knows what he’s doing
Must Watch
Now that’s a man who knows what he’s doing..
Larry King hospitalized
Showbiz
Larry King is reportedly in hospital, where he's receiving...
Lucky strike
Must Watch
The definition of a (very) lucky strike.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162740
162894