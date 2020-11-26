165834
Kamloops  

Interim CEO resigns from BCLC

Greg Moore, the interim president and CEO of the Kamloops-based BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is resigning come the new year.

He will be stepping down effective Jan. 15, 2021, according to a press release, and stepping into a new role in the private sector.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Greg for the incredible contribution he has made to help redefine BCLC’s approach to business and corporate culture," said BCLC chair Peter Kappel.

Moore took on the role last year when it was announced that CEO and president Jim Lightbody was going on medical leave, fighting cancer.

The BCLC board is currently looking for a new interim president and CEO while Lightbody continues his medical leave.

