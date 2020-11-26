Are you less likely to drive during the pandemic? BCAA survey says yes

BCAA found a silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic through its annual winter driving survey.

Forty-six per cent of motorists say they are less likely to drive in bad weather. (Note: It’s highly recommended from public health that no one travels within the province right now, unless it's essential.)

Castanet hit the streets to ask if the pandemic has deterred locals from winter driving. British Columbians shared different opinions on the matter and explained their reasoning. (Watch the video above.)

BCAA says it's pleased with the results of the survey as numbers show that B.C. motorists are prepared for not only winter driving conditions, but also the pandemic.

“Fifty-eight per cent of the population already have their vehicle winterized. There's more than half of us [who] have winter tires installed. A good 65 per cent of vehicles are already stocked and altered their emergency kit with COVID essentials," Josh Smythe, a BCAA customer care advocate and automotive specialist, tells Castanet.