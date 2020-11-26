165834
Kamloops  

Are you less likely to drive during the pandemic? BCAA survey says yes

B.C. motorists: Still driving?

- | Story: 317435

BCAA found a silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic through its annual winter driving survey. 

Forty-six per cent of motorists say they are less likely to drive in bad weather. (Note: It’s highly recommended from public health that no one travels within the province right now, unless it's essential.)   

Castanet hit the streets to ask if the pandemic has deterred locals from winter driving. British Columbians shared different opinions on the matter and explained their reasoning. (Watch the video above.)

BCAA says it's pleased with the results of the survey as numbers show that B.C. motorists are prepared for not only winter driving conditions, but also the pandemic.

“Fifty-eight per cent of the population already have their vehicle winterized. There's more than half of us [who] have winter tires installed. A good 65 per cent of vehicles are already stocked and altered their emergency kit with COVID essentials," Josh Smythe, a BCAA customer care advocate and automotive specialist, tells Castanet. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

164540


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4331281
69 3381 Village Green Way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$134,900
more details


165332


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Annabelle
Annabelle Kamloops SPCA >


164219


Michael Jordan donates The Last Dance profits to Feeding America charity

Showbiz
Sports icon Michael Jordan has served up a massive Thanksgiving treat to charity bosses at Feeding America. The former basketball...
Great street vandalism
Galleries
Check out this awesome street art.
Great street vandalism (2)
Galleries
Kids fall asleep in the weirdest places
Must Watch
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares split
Showbiz
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares have reportedly ended their...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
162894