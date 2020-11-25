165834
Kamloops  

Woman charged with assault after smashing half a watermelon on boy's head

Charge in watermelon attack

Charges have been laid against an Albertan woman following a dispute that ended with her bringing half a watermelon down on a friend's son.

The incident happened on Aug. 16, according to a release from Chase RCMP, at the Bush Creek campground on Adams Lake.

A group of friends and family were camping; at one point, two women got into a dispute, which became physical.

One of the women decided it was time to leave and began packing up; when they were about to leave, the woman she had been fighting with came over, the release states.

"The friend approached the complainant’s 10-year-old son, holding out a half watermelon as if to give it to him. Instead, she lifted the watermelon up and brought it down on the top of the child’s head," says Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP.

The complainant took the issue to police and an investigation was launched.

"The boy was not injured but was quite stunned. He later told police that, 'It hurt!'" Kennedy adds.

Crown counsel has moved forward to charge Melissa Pryor of Alberta with one count of assault.

