Coquihalla reopened, motorists should still expect delays

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 10:05 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that the Coquihalla Highway has reopened to southbound traffic.

Motorists should expect major delays as the backlog clears.

Northbound traffic should also continue to expect delays of one hour due to an incident near the Zopkios Brake Check.

ORIGINAL 8 p.m.

Drive BC is reporting two separate incidents on the Coquihalla causing problems for anyone travelling to or from the Lower Mainland tonight.

Both happened near the Coquihalla Summit. Southbound traffic is currently closed due to a vehicle incident. Drive BC estimates it'll reopen around 10 p.m.

Northbound traffic is being affected by an incident at Exit 217. Delays of up to one hour are to be expected, according to Drive BC.