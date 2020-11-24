Kamloops Veterinary Clinic hosting holiday pet photo sessions; donations go to care fund

Photo: Pexels

The Kamloops Veterinary Clinic is going forward with a holiday pet photo event next month.

The by-appointment sessions will be on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The clinic will have a holiday-themed backdrop for pets to pose in front of and decorations to set the mood.

There will be some changes, though. The biggest one is that Santa will not be travelling from the North Pole to take part, given the current pandemic.

Participants will get up to five photos emailed to them.

The event is by donation, with money fundraised going to the clinic's OSCAR fund. OSCAR stands for 'Offering Subsidized Care for Animal Recovery' and is used when pets or owners are in need.

For more information, email [email protected] or click here.