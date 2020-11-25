Woman decorates busy trail, invites Kamloops residents to join

A Kamloops mom is spreading Christmas cheer in the city.

Alexa McMillan is decorating a busy walking trail in Juniper Ridge and she is encouraging the community to participate.

McMillan hikes the Juniper West/Rose Hill trail every day with her one-year-old daughter, Emery, alongside their energetic Husky, Jaco.

"During these strange times, I just wanted to bring some cheer to the community. When I was out for a walk a couple of weeks ago, I thought it would be a nice way to brighten up these strange times. I put a post on our Juniper West neighbourhood Facebook page encouraging residents to decorate a tree," she explains.

The new mom also thought it would be a great way for families to get outdoors and get active during the winter.

Immediately, she received messages from nearby residents saying they were touched by the idea. Many mentioned they were excited about the opportunity to do something outdoors with their family because of the lack of holiday gatherings this year. Some neighbours have already joined in on the decorating and have handcrafted ornaments.

"I was out decorating my tree the other day and people walking by smiled at me and told me that it brought a lot of light to their walk," McMillan says.

"Another resident commented under the post and said they can make handmade ornaments that feed the birds and the chipmunks, so it's a way to care for the wildlife as well."

McMillan encourages everyone to be responsible for their tree and take down all decorations by Feb. 1, 2021.

Her project isn't exclusive to Juniper Ridge residents. Anyone who walks on the trail is encouraged to add some sparkle, or even decorate a tree in their own neighbourhood.

"My goal is, ultimately, to bring some cheer to the holidays. We're in strange times, and I just want to encourage people to get out there and be active. You can still meet your friends and family on the trails at a safe distance and hopefully these trees will bring some light to the holidays this year," McMillan adds.