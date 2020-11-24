165362
B.C. infielder signed to Kamloops baseball team

The Kamloops NorthPaws continue to grow.

The new baseball team announced the addition of their seventh player (and for some reason, the fifth whose first name starts with a 'T' and has a 'Y' in it) with Tommy Green, an infielder originally from Courtenay on Vancouver Island.

Most recently, Green played the sport with Cuesta College, located in central California. 

He grew up playing ball so he has a couple of games in B.C.'s Interior under his belt. Before he graduated high school, though, Green was playing baseball more seriously and ended up playing part of his senior year in North Carolina, followed by stints in Kansas and California.

“Playing in different places has been an awesome experience, but to make the jump back close to home with such a high-level league and such a high-level organization, it’s going to be a great experience,” he says in a press release. “To be able to have my family come out and watch me and some friends, it’s going to be super cool to be back where it all started.”

Green isn't the first in his family to pursue high-level baseball. His cousin, Taylor, played in the majors for parts of two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

“(Taylor's) like my older brother. He’s an only child so we’re texting every day, call a ton. If I need anything, I go to him. He grew up down the street from me in Courtenay. It’s been so cool growing up, idolizing him and being so close to him. We’re extremely close,” Green says.

An infielder, Green has been playing shortstop recently; however, he didn't get any games in during 2020 due to injury and the pandemic.

"He’s someone that, due to injury, might’ve fallen through the cracks who might be an impact player for us,” says head coach Cole Armstrong in the release.

While he'll be spending the summer of 2021 in Kamloops, Green has another new team as well; he has also committed to Oakland University, where he'll play ball and continue his education.

