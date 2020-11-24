164522
Kamloops  

Locals launch Kamloops Holiday Foodie Box; proceeds to go to hospital foundation

Support local with new box

Three food businesses based in Kamloops have banded together to support the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation. 

Wild Mountain Jun, Honest Elixirs and Local Pulse have created the Kamloops Holiday Foodie Box, a way for River City residents to buy local while supporting the community's health-care heroes. 

Each box contains mostly food items, from instant hummus and truffle balls to cookies and gift cards. 

"Everything is either from a vendor at the farmers market that's made in Kamloops or from a Kamloops business, like Red Collar Brewing," says Kent Fawcett, owner of Local Pulse, adding the majority of the proceeds from the boxes will be donated to the foundation.

The idea for the project was born out of the pandemic, he tells Castanet. Many winter craft fairs have been cancelled, meaning a drop in revenue for many artisans and vendors, and the mandate to buy local is stronger than ever, he says.

The Kamloops Holiday Foodie Box brings the craft fair to your doorstep, he adds.

"Every dollar you spend locally actually goes back into your community more than if you were spending at a multinational corporation… like Walmart and Amazon. People can feel good that they’re supporting local businesses directly and also the hospital," Fawcett explains.

Boxes (small, medium and large) range from $65 to $179.

Contact-free delivery and curbside pickup options will be available from Dec. 11 to 20. Delivery is only available to Kamloops residents. 

The deadline to order a box is Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. 

To place an order, click here.

