Photo: Google Street View

While Yew Street has been partially blocked due to recent roadwork, a water main break means even less traffic is travelling down the North Shore road today (Nov. 24).

The City of Kamloops is alerting drivers there is "NO through traffic on Yew," after a water main break earlier today.

The one-way portion of MacKenzie Avenue is also closed and a detour has been created for busses that normally use Yew Street.