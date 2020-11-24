165257
Kamloops  

Missing autistic teen returns safely in Kamloops

Missing teen returns

- | Story: 317231

UPDATE: Tuesday 7:20 a.m.

Kamloops RCMP say the youth reported missing on Monday has returned home and is safe.

ORIGINAL: Monday 6 p.m.

Police in Kamloops are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 17-year-old boy.

The teen was reported missing at 1 p.m.

He was last seen leaving for lunch from the Kamloops School of the Arts, at 11:15 a.m. this morning. He did not return to class. 

"Of concern, (the teen) suffers from autism and tourette's and is in need of medication," police said. "Police, along with all other first responders, scoured the city throughout the afternoon with no success."

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call police at 250-828-3000. 

