Kamloops RCMP looking for missing teen with tourette's

Police in Kamloops are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 17-year-old boy.
Dominic Cleaveley was reported missing today (Nov. 23) at 1 p.m.
He was last seen leaving for lunch from the Kamloops School of the Arts, at 11:15 a.m. this morning. He did not return to class.
According to a news release, Cleaveley is described as:
- Métis
- Approximately six feet tall
- Thin build
- Brown hair and brown eyes
He was last seen wearing a red puffy vest over a grey hoodie, grey sweat pants and a red baseball cap with a black brim.
"Of concern, Cleaveley suffers from autism and tourette's and is in need of medication," states the release. "Police, along with all other first responders, scoured the city throughout the afternoon with no success."
If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call police at 250-828-3000.