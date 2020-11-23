165257
Kamloops  

Kamloops RCMP looking for missing teen with tourette's

Have you seen this teen?

- | Story: 317231

Police in Kamloops are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 17-year-old boy.

Dominic Cleaveley was reported missing today (Nov. 23) at 1 p.m.

He was last seen leaving for lunch from the Kamloops School of the Arts, at 11:15 a.m. this morning. He did not return to class. 

According to a news release, Cleaveley is described as:

  • Métis
  • Approximately six feet tall
  • Thin build
  • Brown hair and brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a red puffy vest over a grey hoodie, grey sweat pants and a red baseball cap with a black brim.

"Of concern, Cleaveley suffers from autism and tourette's and is in need of medication," states the release. "Police, along with all other first responders, scoured the city throughout the afternoon with no success."

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call police at 250-828-3000. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4325837
100 - 1060 Manhattan Drive
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$850,000
more details
165044


160189


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Daphne
Daphne Kamloops SPCA >


161329


Rich kids of Instagram

Galleries
There’s a lot of money packed into this gallery.
Rich kids of Instagram (2)
Galleries
Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency
Showbiz
Former U.S. President Barack Obama's time in The White House...
Boy snitches on sister when mom threatens to take away gaming system
Must Watch
“I didn’t know she was gonna take away my ps5!”
Little girl makes up funny excuses to avoid going for a walk
Must Watch
Well.. that’s good reasoning.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158861
163947