Kamloops RCMP looking for missing teen with tourette's

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Dominic Cleaveley.

Police in Kamloops are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 17-year-old boy.

Dominic Cleaveley was reported missing today (Nov. 23) at 1 p.m.

He was last seen leaving for lunch from the Kamloops School of the Arts, at 11:15 a.m. this morning. He did not return to class.

According to a news release, Cleaveley is described as:

Métis

Approximately six feet tall

Thin build

Brown hair and brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a red puffy vest over a grey hoodie, grey sweat pants and a red baseball cap with a black brim.

"Of concern, Cleaveley suffers from autism and tourette's and is in need of medication," states the release. "Police, along with all other first responders, scoured the city throughout the afternoon with no success."

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call police at 250-828-3000.