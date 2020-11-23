165482
Kamloops  

New coronavirus regulations mean an early end to Barb's Used Book and Music Sale

B.C.'s new COVID-19 regulations have prompted the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra (KSO) to suspend its Barb's Used Book and Music Sale for the remainder of the month.

The fundraiser was scheduled to run from Saturday, Nov. 14 until Saturday, Nov. 28 at 444 Seymour St (the former Value Village site).

"Thank you so much to all the volunteers, book donors, and customers who made the sale a success," a statement from the KSO reads.

"Even though we were only able to remain open for a portion of our originally scheduled time, we are so grateful for the results of the sale, and you can be assured that funds raised will help keep the Kamloops Symphony active in the new year."

Earlier today (Nov. 23), Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 1,933 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia over the last three days, with 104 of them coming from the Interior Health region. She also reported an additional 17 deaths.

Henry said the next two weeks are "critical." She said social gatherings and events are necessary sacrifices residents must make to protect those parts of the economy.

"I’m asking you to put the safety measures at the top of your list every day, rather than thinking about where the gaps are," she said, explaining they have learned over the past two weeks how much easier the virus can spread during the winter months while people are indoors. 

— with a file from Colin Dacre

