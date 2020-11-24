165482
Kamloops  

Kamloops Film Society holding big screen video calls with Santa

Santa on the silver screen

With in-person visits with Santa Claus put on hold and potentially cancelled altogether, the Kamloops Film Society (KFS) is putting the big guy on the big screen.

KFS is hosting four different days of in-person calls with St. Nick in early December. Families will be able to book a few minutes of silver screen time for a video chat with Kris Kringle.

"Each family can have a personal and interactive experience with the Big Man himself — a video chat direct from the North Pole!" the organization states on their website. "Jolly Old Saint Nick has even sent a life-size photograph of himself so that families can capture the moment."

Dates and times are as follows:

  • Thursday, Dec. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1.p.m.

Each family will have five minutes to chat with Father Christmas in one of the theatres at the Paramount.

"Bring your letter to Santa with you, and Santa’s Little Helpers will send it via Reindeer Post," states KFS.

Elves will clean the area between visits. Visitors will need to arrive on time and wear masks (except when seated in the theatre). A helper will take temperatures beforehand, and hand sanitizer will be available.

To register for a slot, click here. It's by donation; people can donate at the time of booking or when they get to the Paramount.

