Court rules Kristopher Teichrieb is civilly liable for violent attack on Jessie Simpson

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A Kamloops man who beat a teen boy with a bat in 2016, leaving him with a serious brain injury, has been found civilly liable for the violent attack.

BC Supreme Court Justice Len Marchand made his judgment this morning (Nov. 23).

The decision follows an application made by Kelsey O'Bray-Lazar, the lawyer representing Sue Simpson, mother of Jessie Simpson. The application sought to find Kristopher Teichrieb civilly liable and used documents from his criminal proceedings to make the case, including his indictment and conviction.

"These documents are credible, necessary and reliable," the application reads.

Teichrieb was not present at Monday's teleconference.

In 2018, Teichrieb struck a plea deal with the Crown and pleaded guilty to the assault of Simpson. He was sentenced to seven years in prison but was left with three years and eight months after his sentencing when he was credited for time served. The now-43-year-old is currently behind bars at the Mission Institution.

During the early morning hours of June 19, 2016, Simpson had walked through the property of Teichrieb's Brock home, following a high school grad party. Teichrieb confronted the then-18-year-old and beat him with an aluminum baseball bat, fracturing his skull, before dragging him into the street and kicking him.

Teichrieb was recently denied parole; however, he will be eligible for statutory release next spring.

The Simpsons have filed a civil lawsuit against Teichrieb, seeking damages for the extensive injuries Jessie suffered. The case is scheduled to go to trial in January.

Marchand's ruling means Teichrieb has been found civilly liable for committing assault and battery against Simpson. What's left to be determined is the damages suffered by Simpson.