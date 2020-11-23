165257
RCMP confirm body found last month is that of missing woman

RCMP say the body of a woman last seen near 100 Mile House has been located and identified.

Amber Wuetz was last seen alive on Oct. 18 in the small town. Two weeks later, on Oct. 31, her body was discovered, according to a press release from Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

"Next of kin notification has been done, and our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time. BC Coroners Service is currently investigating to determine the facts surrounding this death," reads a statement from police.

Foul play is not suspected. No further information will be released at this time, RCMP say.

