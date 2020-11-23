Mustard Seed Kamloops announces new interim managing director

Photo: Contributed

There's a new leader at the helm of Mustard Seed Kamloops.

The non-profit has announced Kelly Thomson as its interim managing director, just days after Mario Borba said he was stepping down for a new position.

The release notes Thomson has been a part of the Kamloops community for many decades; he was involved with New Life Community as a volunteer and board director prior to the Mustard Seed's merger with the organization.

"He brings a passion for helping our clients and leadership experience to help us in this season," says CEO Stephen Wile in a statement.

Thomson retired last year as the operations and labour relations superintendent of MOLYCOP Canada in Kamloops, the release continues.

"I love Kamloops and I love what the Mustard Seed Kamloops is doing for our community," Thomson says. "I bring operational management experience and people leadership to this interim role, but also a heart for what we can achieve as a community to help nourish hope into new beginnings for many of our neighbours experiencing poverty or who are homeless. I look forward to engaging with the community and bringing that stability to the organization over this next bit of time until we can welcome our next managing director."

Borbo's last day on the job will be Nov. 27. He says he has accepted an offer to be the CEO of a new organization in Alberta.