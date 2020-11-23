164522
165971
Kamloops  

Simpcw hunters found safe after spending a night in the forest

Simpcw hunters located

Story: 317180

The Simpcw First Nation is thanking search and rescue teams and local volunteers after two hunters were located early Sunday (Nov. 22).

Paul Celesta and Will Smith were found yesterday morning after being reported missing the day before. A post on the Simpcw First Nation Facebook page alerted the community to the success of the search.

"On behalf of Simpcw First Nation and the family of elder Paul Celesta and Will Smith, we are very grateful for the communities of Chu Chua, Barriere and the surrounding area for assisting with the missing hunters," the post reads.

The Barriere Search and Rescue team noted that Kamloops Search and Rescue was called to assist, and while more teams were headed to the area at the time, the search was successful before they got on scene.

"Fortunately, we didn't have to send them out as the two gentlemen were located and got a ride out.
Thank you all for the great support and shows you what kind of community we live in," they state on their Facebook page.

160189


