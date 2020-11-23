Local pilot checks out Sun Peaks on opening day from up above

Photo: Jan Nademlejnsky/YouTube Sun Peaks.

Local pilot and YouTuber Jan Nademlejnsky had a unique view of Sun Peaks on opening weekend.

He flew his ultralight up over the the peaks between Kamloops and Sun Peaks and captured footage of the ski hill covered in snow and sunshine.

From hundreds of feet above the slopes, he circles the village and gets shots of the freshly groomed runs and surrounding area.

The video is 15 minutes long; if you're interested in the village, skip to the 6:30 mark. The rest of the video is interesting as well and includes views of Kamloops from above Mt. Peter and Mt. Paul. Nademlejnsky finishes with a low line over the river and sandbars.