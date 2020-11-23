165834
Kamloops  

COVID-19 reported on flight between Kamloops and Calgary

Exposure on Kamloops flight

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) has reported another potential case of exposure on a flight into Kamloops.

A confirmed COVID-19 case was on the Nov. 15 WestJet 3111 flight. The BC CDC says people sitting in rows 12 to 18 could have been affected.

This is the first reported exposure on a plane coming into Kamloops since two incidents of exposure were reported earlier this month on flights one day apart. A confirmed case was found on AC 8194, a flight that took off on Nov. 6. The following day (Nov. 7), a WestJet Calgary-to-Kamloops (3111) flight had a case of coronavirus. 

"Passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days," states the BC CDC on its website.

