Group of TRU students make suggestions to Bank of Canada

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A team of TRU students are celebrating after they got the chance to share their thoughts with the Bank of Canada.

The group of four had the chance to present monetary policy recommendations to the nation's central bank last week. They were participating in the annual Bank of Canada Governor's Challenge, but this year was a little different as their ideas included thoughts on how the country's economy will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Students prepared recommendations after almost a month of research regarding recent events and developments in Canadian and world economy," wrote team lead Arjun Kadaleevanam in a message to Castanet.

"The annual event is organized by the Bank of Canada to promote economic research among undergraduate students. The challenge is very crucial this year due to the pandemic and economic recession."

Kadaleevanam was joined by Ashab Quoreshi, Paul Athanasios, Yash Mishra and coach Dr. Meng Sun; all are students at TRU studying in their third or fourth year of a bachelor degree in business administration focusing on economics and finance. They spent the last semester preparing for the challenge.