164522
164633
Kamloops  

Group of TRU students make suggestions to Bank of Canada

Students make suggestions

- | Story: 317108

A team of TRU students are celebrating after they got the chance to share their thoughts with the Bank of Canada.

The group of four had the chance to present monetary policy recommendations to the nation's central bank last week. They were participating in the annual Bank of Canada Governor's Challenge, but this year was a little different as their ideas included thoughts on how the country's economy will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Students prepared recommendations after almost a month of research regarding recent events and developments in Canadian and world economy," wrote team lead Arjun Kadaleevanam in a message to Castanet.

"The annual event is organized by the Bank of Canada to promote economic research among undergraduate students. The challenge is very crucial this year due to the pandemic and economic recession."

Kadaleevanam was joined by Ashab Quoreshi, Paul Athanasios, Yash Mishra and coach Dr. Meng Sun; all are students at TRU studying in their third or fourth year of a bachelor degree in business administration focusing on economics and finance. They spent the last semester preparing for the challenge.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

161973


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4327726
#1103 1232 Ellis Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$729,000
more details
164731




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Daphne
Daphne Kamloops SPCA >


165015


Boomer the Bulldog says sorry

Must Watch
New Nikes
Must Watch
Mom draws Nike symbol on son’s white shoes.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday mornings start better when you scroll through the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Demi Lovato’s ex accuses her of using breakup for ‘clout’
Music
Demi Lovato’s ex-fiance Max Ehrich has called out the pop...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
162268