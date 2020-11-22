Organization seeking Snow Angels to help Kamloops seniors

Photo: Pexels

Volunteer Kamloops is once again looking for some local Snow Angels.

The Snow Angels program is an annual effort to make sure seniors and people with mobility difficulties can leave their homes after snow falls. Volunteers with the program pledge to shovel snow within 24 hours of it falling at the homes of those they're helping.

"You must be physically fit to complete the job and be reliable," states the Volunteer Kamloops on their website. "You) must be ready/prepared to shovel snow when needed."

Volunteers will also need a police information check.

Families can participate so long as kids under 14 years of age have adult supervision.

For more information and to apply, click here.