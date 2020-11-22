164654
165847
Kamloops  

Organization seeking Snow Angels to help Kamloops seniors

Seeking Snow Angels

- | Story: 317100

Volunteer Kamloops is once again looking for some local Snow Angels.

The Snow Angels program is an annual effort to make sure seniors and people with mobility difficulties can leave their homes after snow falls. Volunteers with the program pledge to shovel snow within 24 hours of it falling at the homes of those they're helping.

"You must be physically fit to complete the job and be reliable," states the Volunteer Kamloops on their website. "You) must be ready/prepared to shovel snow when needed."

Volunteers will also need a police information check.

Families can participate so long as kids under 14 years of age have adult supervision.

For more information and to apply, click here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

164239


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4328429
112-3533 Carrington Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$259,000
more details
165438


165331


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Annabelle
Annabelle Kamloops SPCA >


164489


Nostalgia

Galleries
A little ’80’s/ ’90’s nostalgia for your Sunday evening.
Nostalgia (2)
Galleries
Prince Harry crowned World’s Sexiest Royal
Showbiz
Prince Harry may have relinquished his role as a senior British...
Seal comes to hold hands!
Must Watch
He came back from a quick bath to hold hands with his trainer, so...
Accidental Camouflage
Galleries
Accidental camouflage is the best camouflage.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
166017
162268