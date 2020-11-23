165362
Kamloops  

Second proposal for gas bar on east end of Kamloops comes forward

Perhaps the second try is the charm for a gas bar located on the eastern edge of Kamloops along Highway 1.

A new proposal has come forward for 7750 Dallas Drive, a vacant site where the owner and a developer are looking to put a gas station. In the spring, a proposal was brought forward that included a restaurant, carwash and cardlock.

The cardlock portion proved a sticking point with residents, who lobbied council to deny the application, for a covenant discharge. While multiple issues were brought up, the cardlock was a common one, with letter writers noting a cardlock exists in the same area on the other side of the highway.

Council ended up voting against the proposal five to three with one absentee.

Now a new, similar proposal is headed to council. But without a cardlock.

"Since the previous Public Hearing date, the applicant has met with the Kokanee Court and Gateway Estates subdivisions’ strata councils and reviewed all correspondence received in conjunction with the previous application," states city staff in a the new report.

"As such, a revised covenant modification application and development permit application were submitted concurrently, removing the cardlock facility component, and making changes and improvements to the site to address neighbourhood concerns."

The application still includes the fuel bar, convenience store, drive thru and carwash. Council will vote on whether to hold a public hearing on the subject Tuesday, Nov. 24.

