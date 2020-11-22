165834
Developer proposes two North Shore developments in partnership with Elizabeth Fry Society

Twin developments for EFry

There may soon be 14 new units of subsidized housing for young families in Kamloops.

Arpa Investments is proposing two new developments on Elm Avenue, a small street in the centre of the North Shore. The twin projects would both be seven-unit structures standing three stories and managed by the Elizabeth Fry Society. 

They'll be "oriented to young families" according to documents coming before city council this week.

"The proposed development will provide seven units of affordable housing with a primary focus on housing families. The development will provide affordable rental housing operated by the Elizabeth Fry Society and developed in partnership and be funded by BC Housing," state both reports.

The two projects are proposed for 127 and 165 Elm Avenue; both properties are long, narrow and back onto Chestnut Avenue. Both currently have small houses situated on them; if the projects are green lit, the houses would be removed. While nearly neighbouring each other, four other properties do separate the two sites.

In the reports, city administration notes that while the city does not get directly involved in housing, approval of the project would help facilitate affordable housing, which is needed in the city.

Council will vote on whether to approve development permits and housing agreements (which includes language around the units being used for subsidized housing) for the projects this week.

