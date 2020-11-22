One confirmed, one presumed case of COVID at Kamloops North Shore McDonald's

Photo: Google Street View

The McDonald's at 661 Fortune Dr. shut down for extensive cleaning, and has since reopened, following an employee's positive COVID-19 test on Friday.

In a statement to Castanet, McDonald's Canada says an employee reported they tested positive Nov. 20 while a second reported they had been exposed to COVID-19 was presumed to have the virus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to close the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third-party cleaning company. The restaurant has since re-opened and has resumed regular business hours," states the company.

Anyone who worked closely with the two employees has been asked to self-isolate for the time being, according to the company.

The two employees had their last shifts at McDonald's last week; one worked on Nov. 14 from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. while the other was on shift on Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant on November 14 or 17, please take directions from the experts at BC Centre for Disease Control," states McDonald's.