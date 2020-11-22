165362
Kamloops  

One confirmed, one presumed case of COVID at Kamloops North Shore McDonald's

The McDonald's at 661 Fortune Dr. shut down for extensive cleaning, and has since reopened, following an employee's positive COVID-19 test on Friday.

In a statement to Castanet, McDonald's Canada says an employee reported they tested positive Nov. 20 while a second reported they had been exposed to COVID-19 was presumed to have the virus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to close the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third-party cleaning company. The restaurant has since re-opened and has resumed regular business hours," states the company.

Anyone who worked closely with the two employees has been asked to self-isolate for the time being, according to the company.

The two employees had their last shifts at McDonald's last week; one worked on Nov. 14 from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. while the other was on shift on Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant on November 14 or 17, please take directions from the experts at BC Centre for Disease Control," states McDonald's.

