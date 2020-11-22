165362
164989
Kamloops  

Castanet Kamloops is searching for homes that are decked-out for the holidays

Magical Xmas home search

- | Story: 317063

Castanet Kamloops is looking for the most magical Christmas home!

Submit a video of your decked-out house by December 8, 2020 for a chance to win! 

RULES:

  • Videos must be 15 seconds or less - no longer.
  • Videos must be recorded holding your phone horizontally. (This is important!)
  • Videos must be emailed by December 8 at 11:59 p.m.


Entries will be used in an upcoming video and story for our website.  

The winner will be chosen on Dec. 10 by the Castanet Kamloops team. The winning prize is a $100 gift card to 5Bean Brewbar and Cafe. 

Good luck!

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

161973


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4321470
202C-880 Badke Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$305,000
more details
165438


165754


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Annabelle
Annabelle Kamloops SPCA >


160189


Snoop Dogg to voice animated series with Vince Vaughn

Showbiz
Snoop Dogg is embarking on yet another TV project for a new animated series he’s set to produce alongside Vince Vaughn.
Saturday Awesomeness- November 21, 2020
Daily Dose
A gallery packed with awesomeness.
Saturday Awesomeness- November 21, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Gambino Bambino “Well Hi!!!“
Must Watch
Black Panther 2 to begin production next summer
Showbiz
Director Ryan Coogler will reportedly start production on the...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
163919