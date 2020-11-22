Castanet Kamloops is searching for homes that are decked-out for the holidays

Photo: Tereza Verenca

Castanet Kamloops is looking for the most magical Christmas home!



Submit a video of your decked-out house by December 8, 2020 for a chance to win!



RULES:

Videos must be 15 seconds or less - no longer.

Videos must be recorded holding your phone horizontally . (This is important!)

. (This is important!) Videos must be emailed by December 8 at 11:59 p.m.



Entries will be used in an upcoming video and story for our website.

The winner will be chosen on Dec. 10 by the Castanet Kamloops team. The winning prize is a $100 gift card to 5Bean Brewbar and Cafe.

Good luck!