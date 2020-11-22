165482
165412
Kamloops  

A Kamloops family hopes to get through a difficult time, both professionally and personally

Family faces adversity

- | Story: 317061

A Kamloops business owner is stressing about the future of his auto detailing and mechanic shop.

Dave Miller has to downsize and move his business in hopes it will survive the pandemic.

"The business just wasn't there. If it wasn't for a couple of the bigger wholesale clients that we had, COVID would have wiped us out a long time ago, but even the wholesalers were starting to slow down and the retail just wasn't there," says Miller. 

The stress of keeping his company afloat is not the father-of-eight’s only worry.

"I battle stage three lung cancer," Miller emotionally explains. "About a week and a half before my 50th birthday we found out it gone into my throat. It's pretty tough to support a family at this day and age never mind with COVID, and never mind being sick and still trying to run a business - but we're trying to push through."

Not only did Dave have to downsize his shop, but he also let go of all his employees. His wife Angela worries he is overworking himself.

"He's working hard, because he wants to leave something for me and for the kids, and I understand that. But at the same time, I worry that he's working too hard and that it's affecting his health," Miller's wife and business partner, Angela, tearfully says.

In the face of adversity, Dave stays positive about his shop’s new Westsyde location.

"With COVID we can accompany everyone by appointment only and because of that we are able to reduce our rates down and make it more affordable for Christmas time," Miller adds.

Family Matters Detail and Performance is located at 2955 Westsyde Road.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

164847


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4321470
202C-880 Badke Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$305,000
more details
163280




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Annabelle
Annabelle Kamloops SPCA >




Snoop Dogg to voice animated series with Vince Vaughn

Showbiz
Snoop Dogg is embarking on yet another TV project for a new animated series he’s set to produce alongside Vince Vaughn.
Saturday Awesomeness- November 21, 2020
Daily Dose
A gallery packed with awesomeness.
Saturday Awesomeness- November 21, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Gambino Bambino “Well Hi!!!“
Must Watch
Black Panther 2 to begin production next summer
Showbiz
Director Ryan Coogler will reportedly start production on the...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164142
163947