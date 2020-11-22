A Kamloops family hopes to get through a difficult time, both professionally and personally

A Kamloops business owner is stressing about the future of his auto detailing and mechanic shop.

Dave Miller has to downsize and move his business in hopes it will survive the pandemic.

"The business just wasn't there. If it wasn't for a couple of the bigger wholesale clients that we had, COVID would have wiped us out a long time ago, but even the wholesalers were starting to slow down and the retail just wasn't there," says Miller.

The stress of keeping his company afloat is not the father-of-eight’s only worry.



"I battle stage three lung cancer," Miller emotionally explains. "About a week and a half before my 50th birthday we found out it gone into my throat. It's pretty tough to support a family at this day and age never mind with COVID, and never mind being sick and still trying to run a business - but we're trying to push through."

Not only did Dave have to downsize his shop, but he also let go of all his employees. His wife Angela worries he is overworking himself.

"He's working hard, because he wants to leave something for me and for the kids, and I understand that. But at the same time, I worry that he's working too hard and that it's affecting his health," Miller's wife and business partner, Angela, tearfully says.

In the face of adversity, Dave stays positive about his shop’s new Westsyde location.

"With COVID we can accompany everyone by appointment only and because of that we are able to reduce our rates down and make it more affordable for Christmas time," Miller adds.

Family Matters Detail and Performance is located at 2955 Westsyde Road.