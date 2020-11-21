Sun Peaks was treated to a sunny opening day Saturday

Photo: Colin Dacre Sun Peaks new Crystal Chair during opening day Saturday.

Skiers and boarders were treated to blue skies when the the lifts started spinning at Sun Peaks Resort Saturday morning.

The resort, located 45 minutes north of Kamloops, became the Interior's second ski hill to open this season, after Big White opened to season pass holders Thursday.

With close to a metre snow base and sunny skies, Sun Peaks was treated to one of their better opening days in recent memory.

Guests got their first look at the resort's new Crystal chair that replaced the old chair over the off season.

Those on mountain are required to wear masks that cover the mouth and nose, and those in lines are encouraged to keep distance between each other.

While it's nothing but blue skies on the hill Saturday, flurries are forecast to return Sunday.