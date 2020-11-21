165289
Doors open at a new affordable housing building for Indigenous youth and seniors

Youth, elders get new home

Doors opened at a new affordable housing building for Indigenous youth and elders in Kamloops last Monday.

Kikékyelc: A Place of Belonging is a project by the federal government, which partnered with the province, the City of Kamloops, Lii Michif Otipemisiwak Family and Community Services Society and others. It is built on the traditional lands of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc people.

It received $1.7 million in financial support from the Government of Canada. The two-storey building has 31 studio/one-bedroom apartments with shared common rooms on each floor and a common laundry and kitchen space.

Kikékyelc: A Place of Belonging is innovative because it co-houses elders with youth, which will offer a community support network and garner elder-youth relationships.

On Monday, Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development celebrated the official opening of the building.

Residents will have access to Indigenous youth outreach workers, social workers, and cultural workers for counselling, programs, and support.

Rents range from $400 to $435 per month: studio: $400/month, one-bedroom: $425/month, one-bedroom accessible: $435/month.

The City of Kamloops gave the land to BC Housing for a 60-year term valued at $420,000, and provided $80,000 in municipal waivers. 

"Kikékyelc celebrates Indigenous culture through beautiful architecture as well as a unique housing model designed to meet the diverse needs of the resident youth and Elders," says Mayor Ken Christian in a release. "This project showcases the ingenuity of this community to increase diversity and accessibility across the housing continuum."

