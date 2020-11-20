The City of Kamloops announces new protocols following new public health orders

Photo: Amandalina Letterio

In response to the new province-wide public health orders announced by Dr. Bonnie Henry on Thursday, the City of Kamloops has implemented the following changes in effect until Dec. 8:

- Masks are now mandatory in all civic buildings in common and public spaces

- The City is liaising with people who have rented community halls to ensure the activities are compliant with public health orders

- The North Shore Plan Design Charrette open houses, previously scheduled for Saturday at the Holiday Inn & - Suites, have been cancelled and replaced with an online session on Saturday from 10:00–11:30 am (Click here for details)

- Public engagement on all City projects will be virtual until the new year

- All Committee meetings, Committee of the Whole meetings, Council meetings, and Public Hearings will be restricted to in-person attendance by Council and staff only until further notice and will be streamed on zoom

- The City has cancelled some high-intensity indoor fitness classes for the remainder of the fall session, including Strength Intervals, Cyclefit, HIIT, and TRX classes

The Mayor of Kamloops says it's important to follow the new public health mandate, as we are in the second wave of the pandemic.



“The City has made some changes in response to the new health orders that are very important for the safety of the public and staff while making sure that both the business of the City and the ability for the public to participate in City projects and Council meetings continues,” Mayor Ken Christian said in a release. “I urge everyone to follow the orders and limit their social interactions. We are in this together. It will take all of us.”



Residents are reminded that masks are mandatory at all indoor public spaces, no organized events or gatherings are allowed, and there are no group exercise classes.