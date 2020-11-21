Mustard Seed looking for new leader

Photo: Mario Borba, The Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed is looking for a new managing director because the current one, Mario Borba, will say goodbye to Kamloops on Nov. 27.

Borba was a vital part of the organization for the last 16 months and he has made the decision to accept an offer to be the CEO of an Alberta company.

"I had the honor to lead the organization here in Kamloops. I am proud of what we have accomplished, we have managed to fix the discrepancies, provided the much-needed support in a time of crisis and brought stability to our team and programs that we offer, creating a good foundation to develop and expand new and better services," Borba said in an email.

He continues to say that working with The Mustard Seed Kamloops has been a blessing and he knows the team here will continue to accomplish great things.



"The staff that we have here is a group of passionate, empathetic and capable individuals who I know will continue to provide excellent services to Kamloops’ vulnerable population," Borba gushes in the email.

"Working at The Mustard Seed and more specifically with this team here in Kamloops, has been a blessing and a wonderful experience that I will never forget," he adds.

The Mustard Seed will be hiring an interim managing director for the next six months to replace Borba until a permanent replacement is chosen.

"This is a bittersweet goodbye, as I have greatly enjoyed my time in this beautiful City and getting to know each of you. I will continue to keep your ministries and operations in my thoughts and prayers," Borba concludes.