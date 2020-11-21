165482
The City of Kamloops is calling on community-based programs to apply for this grant

The City of Kamloops is asking all community-based programs aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness to apply for a federal grant.

Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy is a program that provides direct funding to urban, Indigenous, rural, and remote communities to help address local homelessness needs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the homeless community immensely. The Government of Canada has announced additional investment in the Reaching Home program to address this issue. 

The City of Kamloops is responsible for administering and managing federal Reaching Home funding. It works closely with allies in the housing and homelessness sector in Kamloops to ensure this funding is distributed to where it is most needed.

Apply for the grant here. The deadline to submit an application is Dec. 4, 2020.

