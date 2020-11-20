165482
165847
Kamloops  

City says Tranquille Road will reopen Monday

Tranquille reopens Monday

- | Story: 316984

The City of Kamloops says Tranquille Road between Southill Street and Nicolani Drive will reopen on Monday, as the work on the sanitary main upgrade project nears completion.

All detours will be removed and the normal speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour will resume.  All bus stops on Tranquille will also be open. 

Motorists are advised that next week there will be lane closures and speed restrictions during the day on Tranquille Road between Holt Street and Singh Street as crews finish working on the centre median and the Goodwin Avenue retaining wall.

The city says there were several lane improvement configurations that were implemented as part of the Tranquille Road project:

  • Between Southill Street and Desmond Street, drivers will now see one travel lane eastbound and one westbound with a centre lane dedicated to left-hand turns 
  • At the Desmond Street/Tranquille Road intersection, eastbound motorists will now see a single through lane and a dedicated left-turn lane. Westbound motorists will now see a single through lane and dedicated left and right-turn lanes

A new multi-use pathway was also added on the south side of Tranquille Road between Southill Street and Desmond Street, and a new bus bay pull-out was constructed west of the Desmond Street/Tranquille Road intersection.

Construction crews will resume work on the Tranquille Road project next spring and summer. The project is anticipated to be complete by fall 2021.

The city says it sincerely appreciate everyone’s support and patience throughout this year’s work.

Project information and updates can be found here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

164553


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4259797
165 Hartman Road
5 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,900
more details
164827


162204


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Annabelle
Annabelle Kamloops SPCA >


164918


TGIF Gifs- November 20, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to brighten your day.  
TGIF Gifs- November 20, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Brad Pitt delivers groceries to families in need
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has been giving back to the community in Los Angeles by...
Husky’s reaction to cup of tea is simply priceless
Must Watch
It looks like this stubborn husky does not want to drink tea from...
Labrasaurus Rex
Must Watch
Dog discovers he can touch the bottom of the pool. Hilarious.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165035
163947