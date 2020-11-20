City says Tranquille Road will reopen Monday

Photo: Pexels

The City of Kamloops says Tranquille Road between Southill Street and Nicolani Drive will reopen on Monday, as the work on the sanitary main upgrade project nears completion.

All detours will be removed and the normal speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour will resume. All bus stops on Tranquille will also be open.

Motorists are advised that next week there will be lane closures and speed restrictions during the day on Tranquille Road between Holt Street and Singh Street as crews finish working on the centre median and the Goodwin Avenue retaining wall.

The city says there were several lane improvement configurations that were implemented as part of the Tranquille Road project:

Between Southill Street and Desmond Street, drivers will now see one travel lane eastbound and one westbound with a centre lane dedicated to left-hand turns

At the Desmond Street/Tranquille Road intersection, eastbound motorists will now see a single through lane and a dedicated left-turn lane. Westbound motorists will now see a single through lane and dedicated left and right-turn lanes

A new multi-use pathway was also added on the south side of Tranquille Road between Southill Street and Desmond Street, and a new bus bay pull-out was constructed west of the Desmond Street/Tranquille Road intersection.

Construction crews will resume work on the Tranquille Road project next spring and summer. The project is anticipated to be complete by fall 2021.

The city says it sincerely appreciate everyone’s support and patience throughout this year’s work.

Project information and updates can be found here.