Highland Valley Copper worker tests positive: Teck

Teck Resources says an employee of the Highland Valley Copper mine near Logan Lake has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is a mill maintenance employee who was last on site Nov. 16, which was the only day the worker was on site between Nov. 5 and Thursday.

“The individual is believed to have contracted COVID-19 as a result of an off-site exposure,” Teck said in a notice to employees. “Initial contact tracing has been completed. At this time, no close contacts have been identified.”

The company says workers who are not contacted do not need to self-isolate, but everyone should monitor for symptoms.

“Highland Valley Copper will continue to work with public health authorities and take the necessary steps to manage the risk of transmission. This includes tracing all potential contacts and disinfecting work areas,” Teck’s notice said.

Highland Valley Copper employs about 1,300 people.