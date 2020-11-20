165834
Kamloops poker game host issued $3,000 in COVID-19 fines

The Kamloops RCMP have issued $3,000 in COVID-19 fines to a homeowner who hosted a non-COVID-19 compliant card game last night.

Police attended a residence at 1 a.m. on Friday in the 1800-block of Hugh Allan Drive to investigate a reported illegal gambling event.

When officers arrived, the "uncooperative" home owner was found hosting a card game with nine others who did not live in the residence. No one was socially distanced or wearing masks.

This contradicts the COVID-19 restrictions of "no guests in your home."

The 37-year-old homeowner was arrested for obstructing the police officers.  He was released after the card players dispersed and was issued several fines under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA):

  • Contravention of Gatherings and Events Order ($2,300)
  • Fail to comply with direction from enforcement officer ($230)
  • Promote or encourage attendance at non-compliant gathering or event ($230)
  • Abusive or belligerent behaviour ($230)

 
"The Kamloops RCMP is encouraging everyone to comply with the orders that have be laid out under the Public Health Order as it is for all of our safety. "It is disheartening when our police officers have to attend such gatherings putting themselves at risk of catching COVID-19 and bringing it home to their families when it can be avoided. The uncooperative nature of the homeowner just makes this even more troublesome," said Kamloops RCMP commander Supt. Syd Lecky.

"Our priority is to educate people to change their behaviour for the safety of everyone," he adds.

