165482
165914
Kamloops  

Kamloops Chamber cheers provincial mask mandate

Businesses like mask order

- | Story: 316954

The Kamloops Chamber is applauding the provincial decision to make mask-wearing mandatory for indoor public and retail spaces.

The chamber sent out a news release Friday expressing its support for the province's new mandate. 

"The business community and public have suffered real financial hardships because of this pandemic, and the threat of another lockdown could be devastating to so many," says Tyson Andrykew, President of the Board of Directors of the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, in a release.

"Physical distancing, limiting social gatherings and mask-wearing are all measures encouraged, and now mandated by Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, as ways to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce applauds the announcement by Dr. Henry on November 19, hoping these added measures will limit exposures in the Interior and all of BC," he adds. 

According to the Chamber, the announcement comes at the perfect time because the Kamloops business community was recently voicing its support for these added measures.

The Chamber took a survey earlier this month and 86% of responding businesses said they would support a mandatory mask-wearing policy in Kamloops. 

“The support for mask-wearing has been heard loud and clear from our membership,” explains Kamloops Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Acacia Pangilinan, in the release.

“We are hopeful that the announcement for mandating mask-wearing in indoor public and retail spaces will help keep our city safe and ultimately open for business.”
 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

164827


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4312025
312 1156 Sunset Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$550,000
more details
165044


165389


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Annabelle
Annabelle Kamloops SPCA >


165881


TGIF Gifs- November 20, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to brighten your day.  
TGIF Gifs- November 20, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Brad Pitt delivers groceries to families in need
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has been giving back to the community in Los Angeles by...
Husky’s reaction to cup of tea is simply priceless
Must Watch
It looks like this stubborn husky does not want to drink tea from...
Labrasaurus Rex
Must Watch
Dog discovers he can touch the bottom of the pool. Hilarious.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162287
163919