Kamloops Chamber cheers provincial mask mandate

Photo: Pexels

The Kamloops Chamber is applauding the provincial decision to make mask-wearing mandatory for indoor public and retail spaces.

The chamber sent out a news release Friday expressing its support for the province's new mandate.

"The business community and public have suffered real financial hardships because of this pandemic, and the threat of another lockdown could be devastating to so many," says Tyson Andrykew, President of the Board of Directors of the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, in a release.



"Physical distancing, limiting social gatherings and mask-wearing are all measures encouraged, and now mandated by Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, as ways to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce applauds the announcement by Dr. Henry on November 19, hoping these added measures will limit exposures in the Interior and all of BC," he adds.

According to the Chamber, the announcement comes at the perfect time because the Kamloops business community was recently voicing its support for these added measures.

The Chamber took a survey earlier this month and 86% of responding businesses said they would support a mandatory mask-wearing policy in Kamloops.



“The support for mask-wearing has been heard loud and clear from our membership,” explains Kamloops Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Acacia Pangilinan, in the release.

“We are hopeful that the announcement for mandating mask-wearing in indoor public and retail spaces will help keep our city safe and ultimately open for business.”

