Kamloops  

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt

Snowfall warning for Coq

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, with 15 to 25 centimetres of snowfall expected overnight.

According to Environment Canada, "A moist and unstable airmass is giving flurries, heavy at times, near the summit of Coquihalla Highway."

It is expected flurries will continue through until Friday with snow accumulations of up to 25 centimetres near the summit by Friday evening. 

Motorists should be advised that travel could be difficult in some locations and visibility may be suddenly reduced due to rapidly accumulating heavy snow. 

Mountain weather can change very suddenly making driving conditions hazardous. 

