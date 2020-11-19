Art show featuring small paintings, pieces takes over the Old Courthouse

Photo: Kamloops Arts Council Horse by Stefanie Travers

The Kamloops Arts Council's (KAC) SMALL//works show is back tomorrow at the organization's galleries at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre.

Running from Friday, Nov. 20 to Dec. 19 the show features small, one-of-a-kind, original, local art. Prices usually range up to $300, with some work going for less than $100.

"There are over 300 pieces of artworks from over 50 local artists," states KAC in the release. "Participating artists include Bill Fell, Cheryl Christian, Insun Kang, Allan Fedorak, and many others."

Art will be sold off the wall, so the earlier people go the larger the selection will be.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. People planning on going are required to get tickets, but it's free to attend.

