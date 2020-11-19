165260
162268
Kamloops  

Art show featuring small paintings, pieces takes over the Old Courthouse

SMALL//works returns

- | Story: 316889

The Kamloops Arts Council's (KAC) SMALL//works show is back tomorrow at the organization's galleries at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre.

Running from Friday, Nov. 20 to Dec. 19 the show features small, one-of-a-kind, original, local art. Prices usually range up to $300, with some work going for less than $100.

"There are over 300 pieces of artworks from over 50 local artists," states KAC in the release. "Participating artists include Bill Fell, Cheryl Christian, Insun Kang, Allan Fedorak, and many others."

Art will be sold off the wall, so the earlier people go the larger the selection will be.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. People planning on going are required to get tickets, but it's free to attend.

For more information click here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

164392


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4283459
2612 Applewood Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$630,000
more details
165158


164977


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Shiraz * Bonded To Mars*
Shiraz * Bonded To Mars* Kamloops SPCA >


164415


Similar movie posters

Galleries
Same ideas? Maybe…
Robot takes guests to table
Must Watch
“A robot named Peanut took us to our table at U & Me...
Reese Witherspoon names Walk the Line her ‘most rewarding experience’ on its 15th anniversary
Showbiz
Reese Witherspoon marked 15 years of her hit movie Walk the Line...
Toddler prefers watching soccer over kid shows
Must Watch
This kid is going places.
History Facts
Galleries
These history facts will boggle your mind.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
162268