Coquihalla closed to southbound traffic at Inks Lake Road

Photo: Drive BC
A vehicle incident on the Coquihalla has closed the southbound lanes near Inks Lake Road.
Drive BC is reporting an incident 3 km south of Kamloops means the route is closed to anyone heading to Merritt or beyond via Highway 5.
An assessment is in progress, no detour is available at this point and there's no estimated time of reopening according to Drive B.C.
#BCHwy5 is closed SB at #InksLakeRoad south of #Kamloops due to a vehicle incident. No detour. #Merritt— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 19, 2020