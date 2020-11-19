165260
Kamloops  

Coquihalla cleared near Kamloops

Coquihalla cleared

- | Story: 316885

UPDATE: 5:24 p.m.

Drive BC has announced the Coquihalla has been cleared between Inks Lake Road and Chuwhels Mountain Road near Kamloops.

UPDATE: 4:25 p.m.

A single lane has been reopened; two lanes remain closed, according to Drive BC.

They warn drivers to expect congestion and delays.

ORIGINAL: 3:30 p.m.

A vehicle incident on the Coquihalla has closed the southbound lanes near Inks Lake Road.

Drive BC is reporting an incident 3 km south of Kamloops means the route is closed to anyone heading to Merritt or beyond via Highway 5.

An assessment is in progress, no detour is available at this point and there's no estimated time of reopening according to Drive B.C.

