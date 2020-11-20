165834
Kamloops  

A Kamloops girl turned a negative situation into a positive by launching her own business

10-year-old starts business

A 10-year-old Kamloops girl has started a new business venture.

Brooklyn Bae Kell started making bracelets to cope with her anxiety brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Now, she is turning a  that response to a negative into a positive situation by designing — and selling — Bae Beads.

"They're just really fun to make. It was like in the middle of COVID — because it was getting boring in the house and we had nothing to do, so we just bought some of these and we just started to make them," Brooklyn says.

Not only are they stylish, but the bracelets also help put you at ease.

"If you have anxiety or stress, I have some ones with lava beads in them and you put essential oils in them so then you can smell them if you have anxiety or something," she continues.

Brooklyn is 10, so her mom (aka Tina Anderson) helps with marketing and administration. Tina says her daughter started making bracelets to cope with her anxiety from COVID-19.

"Making the bracelets is very therapeutic for (Brooklyn)," she explains. "So it helps her just to sit down and relax and make them. It's also teaching her how to save money and run her own little business, so I'm super proud of her."

According to Brooklyn’s test market on the playground the bracelets have proven benefits.

“My friend, I made her one with lava beads, and she has some anxiety and she told me that they really help a lot,” Brooklyn explains. 

You can grab Bae Beads at Ardeo Spa Salon or through the official Bae Beads Facebook page.

