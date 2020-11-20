165834
Kamloops  

Indian grocery store to open in downtown Kamloops next week

New Indian grocer opening

- | Story: 316873

Recent TRU graduates HarPreet Singh and Udit Bharti decided while they were at university they wanted to give something back to the community when they finished their schooling.

That idea is now a brick-and-mortar grocery store on Seymour Street.

Daana Paani opens up next week with a selection of foods and home goods. Most items are from India, with a few from neighbouring countries.

"It’s kind of a one-stop (shop) for everything, so we have everything from India and we’ve taken care of our neighbours Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as well," Bharti tells Castanet. "Because there are a lot of Bangladeshis and Sri Lankan people, too."

Daana Paani, located at 414 Seymour St. used to be the Whispers Adult Superstore, but over the last little while, has been transformed into a bright, two-floor food store.

"On the first floor, we have our traditional and ethnic stuff," Bharti says. "In the basement, we have street food, which people don’t generally have here."

He points out a few highlights from around the store level, including pani puri (which they'll be selling as part of their street food), dried fish from Sri Lanka, a specialized pickle selection, brands not commonly found in Canada and Frooti.

"It's a childhood drink," Bharti explains. "It's like non-fizzy Fanta."

He's quick to talk about their selection of boxed masalas, as well.

"It’s a big variety of masalas, more than 100."

There's also a masala-flavoured soda, specialized pots common in Indian kitchens (but not commonly found in Canadian department stores) and an area with religious paraphernalia.

"It’s a proper Indian grocery store... I want Canadian people to feel comfortable coming in," Bharti says.

Some things may seem familiar to customers who usually shop at Save-On-Foods or Walmart, but slightly different (like a variety of Lays chips).

"It’s a bit spicy but it’s way better then the Lays you get here, way better than the yellow ones," Bharti says with a laugh.

Daana Paani comes from conversations he and Singh had when they were roommates and studied together at Thompson Rivers University.

"We just finished our education three months ago and decided to give back to the community," Bharti says, noting they plan on staying in Kamloops.

The store should be open next week, he adds. A hard date hasn't been set yet, but they hope to be ringing customers through by Nov. 25. (For more information, click here.)

Daana Paani is the second Indian grocer to open in the Tournament Capital recently. The first was FraserCart on McGill Road.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4165626
16 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$929,900
more details
165438


165038


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Shiraz * Bonded To Mars*
Shiraz * Bonded To Mars* Kamloops SPCA >


164415


Jennifer Lopez: ‘I’m not the great mom I thought I was’

Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez has discovered she’s not the amazing mom she thought she was after spending quality time with her twins...
Similar movie posters
Galleries
Same ideas? Maybe…
Robot takes guests to table
Must Watch
“A robot named Peanut took us to our table at U & Me...
Reese Witherspoon names Walk the Line her ‘most rewarding experience’ on its 15th anniversary
Showbiz
Reese Witherspoon marked 15 years of her hit movie Walk the Line...
Toddler prefers watching soccer over kid shows
Must Watch
This kid is going places.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162761
163919