Kamloops  

Kamloops RCMP have located a woman who went missing after she left RIH

Missing woman found

UPDATE Friday, Nov. 20 at 2:13 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP say Jasmine Rayne has been located safe.

ORIGINAL Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1:51 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP are hoping the public can help them find a 22-year-old woman.

Jasmine Rayne was last seen at Royal Inland Hospital Nov. 15 (Sunday), according to a police press release. A warrant issued under the mental health act has been issued for her to return to care.

Rayne is described as follows:

  •  6'1" tall
  • 152 lbs
  • long black hair
  • brown eyes
  • last seen wearing a black winter coat, jeans, a grey sweater and black shoes

"Police and family are concerned for Jasmine's well being and are asking if anyone has seen or had contact with her since this date, to call the Kamloops RCMP at (250) 828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2477," states Sgt. Darren Michels in the release.

